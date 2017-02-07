Greenville public safety chief still on job pending trial





GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Greenville’s public safety director and his ex-wife are heading to trial for insurance fraud.

Mark Reiss and Christine Reiss are accused of health care fraud for more than $100,000 from health insurance provided through the city of Greenville. Both cases were sent to circuit court Monday.

Reiss is facing up to four years in prison, but he’s still the head of Greenville police and fire.

“Based on the outcome of (Monday’s) hearing, I’ll be seeking legal counsel advice as to what his status will be going forward,” said Greenville City Manager George Bosanic.

Bosanic hopes to make a decision soon.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is alleging that Mark Reiss and his ex-wife defrauded the insurance company for $113,000 over 15 months. Reiss and his ex-wife divorced in August 2014, but she stayed on his insurance and used it to cover her medical care.

Blue Cross Blue Shield is claiming it was illegal because the couple was not married and Mark never notified the insurance company of the divorce.

The Greenville mayor previously told 24 Hour News 8 that he doesn’t believe that Reiss was trying to fraud the city and that it was a mistake.

In the Michigan State Police investigation reports, Reiss said that he wanted to cooperate with the investigation. However, that same reports says Reiss didn’t turn himself in to police as he agreed.

Instead, officers had to find him at his home to make the arrest. He quickly bonded out.

A warrant was also issued for his ex-wife. Christine was arrested in Grand Haven on New Year’s Day, shortly after the ball dropped. After a few calls were made by police, she was released and allowed to turn herself in a few days later as her attorney arranged. She also bonded out.

A trial date has yet to be set. 24 Hour News 8 will continue to follow this developing story.

