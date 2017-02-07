Local education leaders split on DeVos confirmation





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence made history Tuesday when he broke a 50-50 tie on the Senate floor to confirm West Michigan’s Betsy DeVos as the new Secretary of Education.

Mary Bouwense, who leads the Grand Rapids Education Association, was watching the vote closely and hoping for a different outcome.

“She’s going to be heading up a department that she has no experience with,” she told 24 Hour News 8 afterward.

DeVos is a longtime supporter of school choice and charter schools. Bouwense said she’s worried about how DeVos might impact the public school system and that some kids may get left behind.

“The students that can will move or go to another school, and those that can’t will stay in the neighborhood schools that will have diminished services,” Bouwense said. “Schools are not businesses. Students are not products.”

Despite her opposition, Bouwense said there may be an unintended benefit of DeVos’ confirmation.

“One of the things that happened with this whole process is that it’s galvanized and motivated and mobilized a lot of public school advocates,” Bouwense said.

Not all public school leaders oppose DeVos. She and Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal have worked closely together. DeVos’ nonprofit offered to fly Weatherall Neal to Washington D.C. for DeVos’ confirmation hearing — though that never happened because the hearing was rescheduled.

Weatherall Neal provided this statement Tuesday:

“I want to congratulate Betsy DeVos on her confirmation and wish her the best. We certainly value our relationship and look forward to our continued work with her in this new role as U.S. Secretary of Education. This is a unique opportunity for us to share the GRPS Transformation Plan success story and the remarkable work of our students, parents, teachers, principals, support staff, and community partners at the national level. Our success is a result of collective efforts, aligned to do what’s best for kids, that can serve as a model for how we work to improve education outcomes across the country.”

The mission for National Heritage Academies is similar to DeVos’. The organization opened its first school, Excel Charter Academy, in Grand Rapids in 1995. Since then, it has expanded to operate more than 80 charter schools in nine states.

National Heritage Academies Founder and Chairman J.C. Huizenga provided this statement:

“I am honored to offer Betsy DeVos my heartfelt congratulations on her confirmation. I know she will be an outstanding Secretary of Education. I am confident she will act in the best interests of children first and always.”

Photos: Betsy DeVos confirmation hearing View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A name placard rests in front of the seat slated for Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos. (Jan. 17, 2017) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos arrives with former Sen. Joe Lieberman, right, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos talks to Joe Lieberman before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos talks to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos arrives before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos greets Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., as Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., watch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos greets Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., before testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, right, looks to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, as he questions Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos, center, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at DeVos' confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

