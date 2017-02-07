Romantic getaways and fun events at Soaring Eagle

MT. PLEASANT, Mich (WOOD) – Do you have your Valentine’s Day plans set? Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort has tons of fun and romantic ideas for couples. Show that special person just how much they mean to you with our Forever Yours Resort Package. It includes everything you need to make this Valentine’s Day extra memorable.

Includes the following components:

– First Class Accommodations

– $25 Food Credit per person

– $50 Premium Play per person

– $10 Drink Credit per person

– $20 Spa Credit per room (valid for either services or products)

And a Special Gift Bag THAT INCLUDES: 1 box of Gourmet Truffles per room and 4 non-scented Candles per room.

If you’re looking for a special gift, tickets to one of the fabulous shows at Soaring Eagle will show someone how much you care.

Upcoming shows:

The Price is Right – February 17th and 18th

Snocross – February 24th and 25th

Tony, Toni, Tone – March 18

America and Kenny Loggins – April 15

Chris Tucker – April 22

Journey – June 24

