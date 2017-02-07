Snyder to propose saving $260M, not tax cuts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — As Republican lawmakers push for an income tax cut, Gov. Rick Snyder instead will propose growing Michigan’s savings account to $1 billion.

State budget director Al Pscholka told The Associated Press Tuesday that Snyder wants to add a “sizable” $260 million to the budget stabilization, or rainy day, fund in the next fiscal year. It would be the largest deposit since Snyder’s first year in office.

>>Inside woodtv.com: To The Point: Sen. Hildenbrand on Michigan budget

The Republican will unveil his budget plan Wednesday.

Pscholka says it’s smart to save money because of “one-time” tax revenues and looming budget pressures.

Lawmakers voted to permanently shift general funds to road repairs starting in 2018. Other squeezes include Medicaid expansion costs and the phase-out of business equipment taxes.

Snyder also will propose directing $1.2 billion to the Public School Employees Retirement System.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

