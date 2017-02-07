Suspected thief targets hospitals in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department and Kent County Sheriff Department are teaming up to try to track down a woman suspected of stealing purses from hospital facilities.

Investigators say the thief has used credit cards from the stolen purses at various local retailers. On Facebook, Grand Rapids police said the thefts took place at “educational and professional buildings.”

While it’s unclear how long the thief has been stealing from hospitals, the Kent County Sheriff Department stated on Facebook that it “has become an ongoing problem.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff Department or call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

