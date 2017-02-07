Win an Extreme Room Makeover with Columbo’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Earlier this year, Rachael shared a big home project that took place in her house with eightWest’s expert in flooring, Columbo’s Floors-To-Go. Now they’re giving viewers the chance to win flooring for one of the rooms in your home. Check out the video above where Columbo’s designers Bethany, Kylie and Shay share more about this fun contest.

For a chance to win this great prize, viewers must email an up to a 5 minute video. The video should include a little about them, their home and which space it is that they would wish to makeover. People who submit are encouraged to include a few design ideas they may have in mind for this space, as it helps us best design a space for their style. Send videos to roommakeover@columbosftg.com. Be sure to visit Columbo’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more details!

The contest is in full swing and viewers may send videos through March 10th. The winner will be notified on or around March 13th and then announced on eightWest shortly after.

