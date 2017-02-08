GRPD: 1 person shot; suspect at large

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the 800 block of Franklin Street SE near Eastern Avenue around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

So far, police have taken over a half dozen people into custody from a nearby house to help find the shooting suspect.

Authorities didn’t release details about what led up to the shooting.

==24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to bring you more information.==

