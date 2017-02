GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department has new two K-9 deputies.

The newest members of the Kent County Sheriff’s Department are RJ, a traditional German Shepard, and Brick, a Dutch Shepard.

Both K-9 deputies will be working at the Kent County Correctional Facility. They will be on the lookout for any drugs inmates might try to sneak in.

Between the two of them, they have already located narcotics three times.

