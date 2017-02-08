Aide worker urges sympathy toward Syrian refugees





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The refugee crisis in Europe has been a in the headlines lately with President Donald Trump’s travel ban and the Syrian Civil War.

Since the Syrian Civil War began in 2011, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 11 million people have been forced from their homes.

Director of City Ministries with the Fellowship of the Emirates Church Sona Kazanjian, who was born in Syria, spoke 24 Hour News 8 about the refugee crisis after speaking at Cornerstone University earlier Wednesday.

Above, watch the full interview with Kazanjian.

