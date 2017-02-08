Authorities looking for missing kids taken by parents

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Berrien County are asking for the public’s help in locating two children.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says Hailey Hall, 12, and Scottie Hall Jr., 8, were taken by their parents against a court order.

Hailey and Scottie were placed in protective custody and foster care early Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office believes their parents Scottie Hall Sr., 34, and Courtney Gibson, 27, took them from a home in Benton Harbor around 8 p.m. Tuesday and may have fled to Indiana. They may be driving a tan, four-door Lincoln sedan with an Indiana license plate number XLL123.

If you have any information on their possible whereabouts, call police immediately.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

