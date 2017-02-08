Betsy DeVos speaks to Department of Education Wednesday

WASHINGTON, DC (WOOD) — Newly-minted Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will give her first address to the department she now presides over on Wednesday.

DeVos was narrowly confirmed by the Senate Tuesday. Mike Pence became the first vice president to cast a tie-breaking vote on a Cabinet nomination.

Two Republican senators – Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska – broke from their party in voting against DeVos. Both said they appreciate DeVos’ commitment to children and learning, but that her lack of experience in the nation’s public schools is a deep concern.

Both of Michigan’s democratic senators – Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters – also voted down DeVos’ nomination.

DeVos was sworn in hours after the Senate vote by Pence, who told the new Cabinet member: “I wasn’t just voting for you. Having seen your devotion to improving the quality of education for some of our most vulnerable children across the nation for so many years, I was also casting a vote for America’s children.”

“I can tell you, my vote for Betsy DeVos was the easiest vote I ever cast,” Pence said.

In a tweet shortly after the vote, DeVos said she was honored to serve as Education Secretary.

“Let’s improve options & outcomes for all US students,” she added in the tweet.

DeVos now takes the helm of a department charged with implementing laws affecting the nation’s public schools with no direct experience with traditional public schools. Her opponents noted that she has no experience running public schools, nor has she attended one or sent her children to one.

She also will have to address several hot-button issues in higher education, such as rising tuition costs, growing student debt and the troubled for-profit colleges, many of which have closed down, leaving students with huge loans and without a good education or job prospects.

Close attention also will be paid to how DeVos deals with sexual assault and freedom of speech on campuses.

