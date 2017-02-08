Cage-free egg demand leads to new jobs, plant near Lowell

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Increasing demand for cage-free eggs is leading to dozens of new jobs in Kent County.

Saranac-based Poultry Management Systems Inc. plans to more than double its 19-person workforce, adding at least 27 high-tech jobs to the Lowell area, where it’s planning to invest $2 million.

PMSI plans to develop software and manufacture lights and electronic components at the new 15,000 square foot facility, which will be located at 890 OE Bieri Industrial Drive in Vergennes Township.

The company is getting a $175,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s business development program. The Right Place, Inc. is also helping the company apply for an industrial tax break with township.

The Right Place said West Michigan competed with several states to keep PMSI, including North Carolina, Georgia and Iowa.

“This is another critical win for the region,” stated Thad Rieder of The Right Place in a Wednesday afternoon news release announcing the plans.

PMSI has a history of leading the market in new solutions for egg handling, environmental control and monitoring, according to the company’s website.

