Charges expected in Holland Twp. crash that killed grandma

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to issue charges Wednesday against a Holland man who caused the crash that killed a grandmother and seriously injured her grandson.

Cameron Burrows, 41, had drugs in his system at the time of the Jan. 3 crash, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed.

Witnesses said Burrows was traveling east on business loop I-196 when his Chevrolet Silverado ran a red light, hitting the driver’s side door of an Audi A6, which was northbound on 104th Avenue.

The driver of the Audi, 65-year-old Sandra Kay Deboer of Zeeland, died at the scene. Her front seat passenger, 10-year-old Gavin Deboer of Zeeland, was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with critical injuries. His current condition is unclear.

Burrows was also seriously injured in the crash.

Investigators said Wednesday Burrows’ toxicology test came back positive for an elevated level of drugs.

Burrows has an extensive history of driving offenses, according to state records obtained by 24 Hour News 8.

He was cited in August of 2015 for disobeying a “traffic control device.” He was also cited in 2014 and 2015 for failing to stop within an “assured clear distance,” a citation often given to drivers who rear end another vehicle. Burrows has also been cited for having open intoxicants in a vehicle, speeding and he has had his driver’s license suspended nine times since 2000.

Burrows was convicted of a misdemeanor in 2005 for driving while his license was suspended.

The sheriff’s department has forwarded the most recent case to the prosecutor’s office for charges.

