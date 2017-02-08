Couple accused of attempted sex trafficking of teens in Ottawa Co.

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan couple has been charged for allegedly trying to solicit minors for sex.

The investigation started when a concerned parent spoke with an Ottawa County sheriff’s deputy about the couple’s alleged suspicious behavior. Anuj Chopra and his wife Leslie Chopra allegedly meet the victims through the couple’s 16-year-old daughter, according to an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Anuj, 41, was charged Wednesday with human trafficking for trying to get two 16 year olds to engage in sex acts for money.

Leslie, 42, was charged with distributing sexually explicit materials to minors and using a computer to commit a crime. Authorities say the charges stem from her allegedly trying to get a 16-year-old boy to engage in sexual acts with her.

Authorities say the alleged crimes happened within the last month in Jamestown Township and Hudsonville area. Investigators don’t believe at this time that any of the known victims were sexually assaulted.

The couple was released on bond and a next court date has not yet been scheduled.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.

