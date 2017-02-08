2 Red Wings veterans skating with the Griffins

Related Coverage Jimmy Howard may play for Griffins on Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Detroit Red Wings veterans will be on the ice at Van Andel Arena tonight as the Grand Rapids Griffins host the Manitoba Moose.

It’s goaltender Jimmy Howard’s second game with the Griffins, who he’s visiting to get back into practice after being out for weeks with a knee injury.

In his first game back Saturday, Howard gave up five goals on 29 shots to the Milwaukee Admirals. He said his knee feels fine, but he’s still a little rusty.

“Basically just getting the timing back,” he told 24 Hour News 8. “When you get movement out there with 10 guys on the ice, it becomes much … more difficult to track the puck and that’s what I took the most out of Saturday night.”

Howard previously spent four seasons with the Griffins.

“A lot of great memories here. This is where it all started. It was an honor to be back out there,” he said.

Tonight’s game will likely be the last of his conditioning stint, after which he’s expected to head back to Detroit.

Fellow Red Wing Drew Miller is becoming the fourth member of his extended family to play for the Griffins. His cousins Kevin, Kelly and Kip Miller all played for the Griffins at one time or another between 1999 and 2005 and they all had long careers in the NHL.

Drew Miller has spent the last eight of his 11 years in the NHL in Detroit. Now 32, he was waived by the Wings on Jan. 22. While disappointed to be let go, he came the Griffins on Monday for his first practice with a positive attitude. He hopes helping the Griffins win will help him get back to the big leagues.

“Obviously, coming down from Detroit, this is not a move that’s a positive move for me, but one that hopefully I can come down here and play some games and see how it plays out,” he said. “You can’t be the guy that comes down and mopes. I mean, these guys, this is their job and you’ve got to be a part of the team and help them win.”

“I don’t think I’m going to be coming in here and be a big ‘this is how you do this’ or ‘this is how you do that’ guy. I think it’s just more play my game and maybe lead by example,” he added. “I think it’s pretty late in the season to come in and be one of the veteran leadership guys. I think they have that set here. Pending if I’m here long term, I would evolve maybe into that, but I think they have a good core of guys that do that.”

The puck drops at Van Andel just after 7 p.m.

