Exploring the beauty of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – While it still may be snowing in West Michigan, it does not mean that we can’t appreciate the beauty of nature and everything it has to offer. But how can we ensure that nature remains beautiful for generations to come? The Michigan Wildlife Council is currently conducting an education campaign to help inform the people of Michigan about importance of wildlife and wildlife conservation.

A lot of hard work takes place everyday to ensure that our wildlife and natural resources can be enjoyed for years to come. And getting people outdoors is a huge piece of the campaign. Check out the video above where Rachael visited the Hemlock Crossing Nature Education Center in West Olive. This is a great place to not only learn about Michigan’s wildlife, but also to interact with it, both indoors and out!

The Nature Education Center is just one of the many recreational opportunities Ottawa County Parks has to offer. Ottawa County is home to 27 natural resource based county parks and 12 open space lands. These parks and open space lands total over 6,500 acres for both visitors and residents to enjoy. Together, the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Commission are committed to providing opportunities for outdoor recreation and nature education for today and for future generations. Of course, this includes the nature education center!

The Hemlock Crossing Nature Center is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and open noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

