GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was another action-packed night for basketball in West Michigan on Wednesday.

In the NBA D-League, the Grand Rapids Drive beat the Greensboro Swarm 109-100.

In college hoops, Hope beat Trine 83-76 in overtime to win a share of the MIAA championship.

It was the same scenario in the WHAC. Cornerstone beat U of M-Dearborn 83-54 to lock up the conference title.

Watch game highlights above.

