GR elementary school on lockdown after nearby shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An elementary school in Grand Rapids is on lockdown after a nearby shooting on the city’s southwest side.

Grand Rapids police say school officials at Buchanan Elementary called after hearing multiple shots fired in the area of Buchanan Avenue and Griggs Street around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

John Helmholdt with Grand Rapids Public Schools told 24 Hour News 8 the shooting did not involve the school and all staff and students are safe.

However, the school is on lockdown while police investigate.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene working to gather more information. Check back with woodtv.com for further updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

