Mom says daughter’s hair ripped out by Chuck E. Cheese game

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A woman says she’s outraged by the response of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in suburban Detroit after her daughter’s hair got caught in a ticket machine.

Michaelena Dodge says her 3-year-old daughter has two bald spots where her hair was ripped out when she tried to feed tickets into the Ticket Muncher game Saturday at the Sterling Heights restaurant. Dodge says there was no switch to turn it off.

Dodge says the restaurant’s manager didn’t fill out an incident report, gave her a popsicle and a ticket voucher, and told her, “stuff happens when people don’t watch their kids.”

The company released a statement saying the manager acted quickly and later called the mother offering assistance with medical bills. The company says its guests’ safety is a primary concern.

Dodge says she wants to make sure other children aren’t injured by the machine.

