Paw Paw school board to vote on keeping Redskins mascot





PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The Paw Paw Public Schools Board of Education is expected to vote tonight about whether to keep the district’s Redskins mascot.

In the last couple of months, there have been heated debates at public meetings about the mascot. Those who want to keep it say it’s tradition and not malicious. Those who want to see it changed say it’s a racial slur.

There is a much larger police presence at tonight’s meeting than there was at previous public forums.

Paw Paw BOE meeting starts in a half hour. The fate of the "Redskins" name will be decided. Several LEO's from mult. agencies present 2nite pic.twitter.com/dWqTTquFgK — Nick Ponton (@nick_ponton) February 8, 2017

The Saranac school district voted in 2015 to keep its Redskins mascot. In December 2016, the Belding school board voted to drop the Redskins name. Wednesday, the Belding High School principal said a list of replacement options will be narrowed from 10 to between three and five by the end of the week. They hope to have a new mascot picked by March.

In December, before Belding made its decision, part of the argument to keep the mascot in Paw Paw was that no other districts had changed it. It remains to be seen whether Belding’s move will have any impact on what happens in Paw Paw.

24 Hour News 8's Lynsey Mukomel is at the meeting in Paw Paw and will have a full wrap-up of what happens at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

