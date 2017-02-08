Plow truck hit-and-run suspect waives initial hearing

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A man charged with failing to stop at an accident after a Grand Rapids-area woman was struck and killed by a truck equipped with a snowplow has waived his right to a probable cause hearing and had his case bound over to Kent County Circuit Court.

Twenty-one-year-old Austin Hill remained jailed on a $1 million bond following the court appearance Wednesday.

The victim, 26-year-old Chelsea Crawford, was struck Jan. 10 while she walked on a road in Wyoming. Hill’s truck was located that night and he was arrested the following day. Video from cameras on a nearby property played a key role in the investigation.

Hill’s attorney, Freeman Haehnel, is negotiating with Kent County prosecutors on a possible plea agreement.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

