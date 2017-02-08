Poll: Majority unhappy with President Trump’s start

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan residents were not enthusiastic about how President Donald Trump was doing after less than two weeks on the job, according to a new poll.

An EPIC-MRA poll released Wednesday morning surveyed 600 people across the state between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2. Trump was sworn into office on Jan. 20.

When asked how they would rate Trump’s performance during the transfer of power and as president, 54 percent of people polled said he was doing a poor or just fair job. Forty percent said he was doing an excellent or pretty good job.

The outlook on the nation wasn’t very positive, either, with 45 percent of respondents saying it is on the wrong track and 35 percent saying it is going in the right direction. Twenty percent were undecided or declined to answer.

>>PDF: Complete poll results

The poll also asked about Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, and most people said he wasn’t doing a good job. Sixty-one percent had a negative view of his performance and 37 percent gave a positive response. The numbers are about the same as those from a poll in October.

People were split about how Michigan is doing overall, with 45 percent saying the state is heading in the right direction and 41 percent saying it’s on the wrong track. That’s within the poll’s plus-or-minus 4 percent margin of error. People were optimistic about the state’s economy, however, with 61 percent saying they think it is improving, 22 percent saying it had bottomed out but wasn’t improving yet, and 13 percent saying they think it will get worse.

Forty-two percent of poll respondents identified themselves as Democrats, 16 percent as Independents and 38 percent as Republicans. At the same time, 34 percent said they were conservative, 31 percent said they were moderate and 25 percent said they were liberal.

