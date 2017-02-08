Protect your rights with attorneys who care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Living in Michigan with icy roads and potholes, the reality is auto accidents happen. It’s important to have someone to count on when you’ve been in an accident. Glenn Franklin from Auto Accident Attorneys joined eightWest to talk about how you can protect yourself if in an auto accident.

Auto Accident Attorneys is Michigan’s ONLY firm that practices exclusively in auto accident injury law. Other attorneys handle a large spectrum of cases, but Auto Accident Attorneys are experts in this field because that’s all they do. Check out the video above to hear about your rights!

When you call their office, you will speak directly with an attorney not a call center. Auto Accident Attorneys offer free, same day, in person consultations with an auto accident attorney. Plus, they have a free fee guarantee. This means no out of pocket fee at any time, ever. If they don’t get you money, you don’t owe them a fee. You have nothing to lose!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

