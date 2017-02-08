Strike while the housing market is hot: Tips to sell your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Real Estate market for 2017 in Grand Rapids is set to be another fantastic year to sell and buy. Grand Rapids is ranked 3rd in the entire country for home shortages, and eightWest invited some special guests that can help you get your home looking it’s best and ready to sell for the highest value in the spring market or in 2017. In the video above, Ryan Kelley and Rennie Barton from City2Shore Real Estate talk about this important topic with their clients Josh and Mayah.

City2Shore Real Estate

6501 Balsam Drive, Hudsonville

Call or text: 616-401-1595

