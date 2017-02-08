Traffic plan for Chick-fil-A opening in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s second Chick-fil-A will open Thursday morning in in Wyoming.

The city has been working with area businesses as well as Chick-fil-A on a traffic plan for expected crowds when the fast food restaurant opens around 6 a.m..

Scenes of long lines and congestion played out last month when West Michigan’s first Chick-fil-A opened in Gaines Township just off of M-6.

The Chick-fil-A in Wyoming is located on 54th Street near US-131 in the parking lot of the Meijer store. The city has worked with Chick-fil-A, the Michigan Department of Transportation, Meijer and Chili’s to put together a traffic plan for opening day.

The biggest change for the opening day, possibly extended through the weekend, is drivers will not be allowed to turn left from 54th Street into the complex where the restaurant is. Instead, traffic will be forced up to Clyde Park Avenue where they will be allowed to turn left.

Drivers will then use the entrances to Meijer to get into the parking lot and will be directed by signs where to go. If drivers plan to use the drive-thru, they will use the southernmost entrance to Meijer and will be routed behind the Meijer building to form the line for the drive-thru.

Police will be on site to provide immediate assistance if needed, but they are not being used for traffic control.

Drivers will start to notice cones and signs going up on Wednesday and they will remain in place through the weekend as needed.

The city is urging larger local businesses to ask their employees and shipments to use alternate routes to avoid 54th Street and the US-131 interchange and the 54th Street and Clyde Park interchange to help alleviate any unnecessary traffic.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

