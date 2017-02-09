3 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash on I-96

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people, including a good Samaritan who stopped to help, were hospitalized Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash between Marne and Coopersville.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-96 east of 48th Avenue in Wright Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Angel Barcenas was rear-ended by 32-year-old Stacey Holmes. That crash left Holmes’ vehicle disabled in the middle of the highway.

A good Samaritan, 21-year-old Brianna Esparza, stopped to help and got out of her car. As she approached Holmes’ car, a third vehicle driven by 51-year-old Jeni Rink struck both Holmes’ car and Esparza, throwing her through the air.

At this point, both Holmes’ and Rink’s cars were blocking the road. A fourth driver, 31-year-old Derrick Arens, tried to avoid another crash, but couldn’t and hit Rink’s car. Rink was pinned in. It took crews about 45 minutes to free her.

Esparza, of Muskegon; Holmes, of Kentwood; and Rink, of Coopersville; were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither Barcenas nor his 13-year-old passenger, both from Ravenna, were hurt. Arens, of Coopersville, was also not hurt.

Authorities did not provide any information about if any of the drivers were cited.

The highway was shut down for more than an hour while emergency responders were on the scene.

