31 voters may face charges for casting 2 ballots in election

DETROIT (WOOD) — Thirty-one people may face charges for allegedly voting twice in the 2016 presidential election.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections released its statewide review of the Nov. 8 election on Thursday which found 31 people voted twice — once by absentee ballot and again by voting in person on Election Day.

The double voters were mainly from Wayne County on the east side of the state; none were from West Michigan. They will be referred to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for criminal investigation.

Voting twice, or even attempting to do so, is a felony in Michigan.

More people may be investigated as part of the ongoing review.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections also found that human error resulted in mismatches between the number of ballots and recorded voters in Detroit. They did not find any evidence of people trying to persuade voters or widespread equipment failure.

