ArtPrize posts in opposition to Trump’s travel ban

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize has responded to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Thursday, ArtPrize posted a statement on its website saying the recent policies of and statements by the Trump administration “have made what were once broadly agreeable sentiments into urgent calls to action.”

“The ArtPrize team is committed to these principles so we’re compelled to speak out,” the statement reads in part.

It said it opposes any efforts to discriminate against anyone, detaining or persecuting refugees and immigrants, and limiting or undermining a free press or freedom of speech.

>>Online: Blog post from ArtPrize

ArtPrize, an international art competition held in Grand Rapids, was founded by Rick DeVos, the son of Trump’s secretary of education, Betsy DeVos.

Also Thursday, a federal appeals court refused to reinstate the travel ban.

