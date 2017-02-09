Bacon everything! New food options at Fifth Third Ballpark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – West Michigan is less than two months away from Opening Day for the West Michigan Whitecaps! Before the team’s April 6th home opener arrives, there’s so much to get ready. While the Whitecaps are perfecting their on-field play, the hardworking stadium staff has been perfecting their food! Matt Kirkwood and the Gordon Food Test Kitchen joined eightWest to sample some of the delicious food items that just might make it onto the menu this season at Fifth Third Ballpark!

The big theme this year was bacon! Check out the video above for some of the other contenders. Stay with eightWest for updates on this year’s winner.

