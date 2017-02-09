BBB: Be wary of company promising big grants

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan is warning people to watch out for a company promising its information will get you a big grant.

According to the BBB, HiTe Media Group promises to show you how to score big grant money — upwards of $85,000 — but there’s a cost for the program teaching you how to apply for those grants. One person told the BBB they paid $4,900 for the information. They got a book and some phone training, but no grant money. When they called HiTe seeking answers, they didn’t get any.

“We are going to reach out to law enforcement and determine if they want to follow up on this and track this down, because it’s rather obviously a case where people are being misled about the likelihood about themselves getting grants and what they’re receiving for the money,” BBB President and CEO Phil Catlett told 24 Hour News 8. “Because in terms of what these people have actually gotten, some of them got a little workbook, some of them have been talked through on the phone about how to use it. But that’s about the value you’re getting for a few thousand dollars.”

The BBB said companies like HiTe put out thousands if not millions of robocalls to find willing customers.

The company is using an address is a UPS store on Holton Road north of Muskegon. The BBB says HiTe Media is using that address to stay ahead of the game because UPS can’t tell anyone who is using one of its mailboxes without a warrant.

