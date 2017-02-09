Broken pipe squelches explosive fire at medical marijuana site

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon firefighters are crediting a broken water pipe for putting out an explosive fire at a licensed medical marijuana grow operation.

Firefighters were called to the commercial facility at 181 South Getty Street shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday. By the time they arrived, the fire was extinguished.

Investigators believe a refrigerator motor ignited butane that a 35-year-old assistant was using to make suspected butane hash oil. The site’s garage tenant discovered the fire and called 911.

The fire caused an estimated $60,000 to $70,000 in damage to the building, mostly to its electrical system.

The incident remains under investigation.

