Calhoun County letter carrier indicted on mail theft

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — A Calhoun County postal worker accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail is facing federal charges.

A grand jury Wednesday indicted Rayisha LeeAnn Dye on theft of mail matter by a postal officer or employee.

According to the indictment, Dye is accused of stealing about $2,000 in cash, gift cards and other valuables from 313 pieces of mail addressed to Calhoun County residents. The alleged thefts happened around Jan. 1 2015 to about Sept. 30, 2015, the indictment states.

It’s unclear when Dye is expected in court.

