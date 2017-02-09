Dick Posthumus named Snyder’s new chief of staff

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Former lieutenant governor, state legislator and senior advisor for Governor Rick Snyder, Dick Posthumus, will become the governor’s new chief of staff.

Posthumus has served as Gov. Snyder’s senior advisor since he took office six years ago.

“There are few people in this state who can compare to Dick Posthumus when it comes to having a depth of knowledge about state government and how it should be serving the people of Michigan,” said Snyder in a release.

Posthumus said he has been impressed with Gov. Snyder’s commitment to making sure all Michiganders succeed.

“I’m honored that he asked me to help lead a great team that has helped Michigan’s comeback take shape and is now working on a strong future for our state and our people,” Posthumus said in a release.

24 Hour News 8 Political Reporter Rick Albin will be in Lansing to talk to Posthumus about his new position. Tune into 24 Hour News 8 at 5 and 6 p.m. for his reports.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

