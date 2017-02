PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dispatchers say a road commission employee was struck by vehicle while working on a guardrail in Barry County.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday on Doster Road between Merlau and Pine roads in Prairieville Township, east of Plainwell, according to Barry County Dispatch.

The condition of the road commission worker is unknown at this time.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

