Ex-worker of GR vets home charged in abuse case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Grand Rapids Home for Veterans employee has been charged after allegedly abusing an 83-year-old veteran who suffered from dementia.

Laurie Lyn Botbyl, 56, was arraigned on a fourth degree vulnerable adult abuse charge, a misdemeanor with a maximum of a year in county jail. She released on a $100 bond.

The incident happened on March 27, 2016 and was caught on surveillance camera. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the video shows the veterans, who is confined to a wheelchair, pushed into a desk as others watch and appear to do nothing.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency said Botbyl was an employee of J2S, a much-criticized private firm that provided caregiver services to the vets home until the end of last year, when its contact ran out and was not renewed.

