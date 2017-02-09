GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) -Valentine’s Day is just one week away, have you gotten something special for the person you love? EightWest called up Kennedy’s Floral and Gifts for some unique ideas. Obviously, Kennedy’s makes gorgeous flower arrangements, but you can pick up so much more. From Brighton jewelry gift sets to funky accessories, Kennedy’s has a little something for everyone. Kennedy’s owner, Lori, joined eightWest tot talk more about Valentine’s Day and and International Women’s Day.

Don’t forget to show your love for either holiday (or both!). Kennedy’s has a fabulous promotion of free arrangements in March, see below for details. Surprisingly, International Women’s Day is worlds biggest floral holiday around the world. Maybe soon, it will be in the United States, as well!

Happy Women’s Day special: You will get a touch of spring when to Kennedy’s you bring Your Selfie vase to give you Zing FREE refills are quite the thing – until April 29, 2017

Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts

4665 Cascade Road SE – Grand Rapids

616-956-6747

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

