GRFD: Cardiac arrest after house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman suffered a heart attack and a teen was burned during a kitchen fire in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

It happened at a home in the 1700 block of Paris Avenue SE near Dickinson Street in the Madison neighborhood. Grand Rapids Fire Department Chief John Lehman said a small grease fire sparked on a stove just before 6 p.m.

Lehman said that an approximately 67-year-old woman went into cardiac arrest during the incident, possibly as a result of the conditions caused by the fire. When firefighters got to the scene, they helped her outside and she was taken to the hospital. Her condition was unknown Thursday night.

A 15-year-old girl sustained burns to her hand. Lehman didn’t know how serious those burns were. She was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

“Fires in kitchens … it’s a fire that happens quite often within the United States,” Lehman said. “This fire could have been prevented. Grease fires, you should never try to lift the pan, remove the pan from the stove, and that’s what happened in this situation was the fact that the occupant tried to move the pan from the stove and that resulted in burns to her as well as the fire extension within the kitchen.”

Two other people at the house, an older man and a 10-year-old boy who was in a wheelchair, were not hurt.

The house sustained minor damage.

Lehman said there was only one working smoke detector in the house, which was in the kitchen.

He said there have been two fatalities caused by fires in the last two months in Grand Rapids, and there were not working smoke detectors in those cases. He reminded residents that Grand Rapids has a program that installs smoke detectors in homes for free. Residents can call 311 for more information on that program.

“There’s no reason why any home should go unprotected in the City of Grand Rapids,” Lehman said.

