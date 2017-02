GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Grand Rapids.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police said crews are currently working to free the body from under the vehicle.

Authorities have not released information about what led up to the crash.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

