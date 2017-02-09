GRPS: Spring count confirms enrollment increase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools says its spring count confirmed the enrollment increase that it posted in its fall Count Day.

According to a Thursday release from GRPS Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal, the total number of students in the district as of Wednesday’s spring count was 16,874. That maintained the certified increase of 133 students from last to this school year.

This school year is the first time the district has posted an increase in the number of students in 20 years. The district has seen an average loss of 400 to 600 students annually for the last two decades.

In a statement, Weatherall Neal said the district has “stabilized.” She cited the district’s Transformation Plan and “high quality teaching and learning throughout the district” as reasons for the improvement.

She also said she expects enrollment to continue to increase as the district adds new programs. Among those, she said, is the Early Middle College program, which will allow students to get their high school diploma and an associate’s degree with one extra year of high school. Additionally, the new Ridgemoor Park Montessori elementary school will open this fall.

“Great things are happening at GRPS and I’m so grateful to be able to lead the amazing team of educators and support staff who are making it happen,” Weatherall Neal’s statement concluded.

