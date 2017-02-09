KDPS seeking charges after crash that injured 2

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say an intoxicated man caused a crash that sent both him and another driver to the hospital.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Mt. Olivet Road and Riverview Drive, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police say a 46-year-old man ran a stop sign, colliding with another vehicle driven by a 35-year-old woman. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

When officers arrived, the man was unconscious. Police said alcohol and drugs appear to have been a factor.

The man was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries was unknown Thursday night. The woman was taken to Borgess Medical Center with a hip injury.

A 3-year-old in the woman’s car did not seem to be hurt, police said.

Police say they will seek charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury against the 46-year-old. His name was not released on Thursday night, nor was the name of the other driver who was hurt.

