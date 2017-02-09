Lead Task Force to investigate risks in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) -The City of Flint made the headlines over the past year due to lead in the water. Right here in Kent County, public health concerns over lead have been ongoing for years. The Kent County Board of Commissioners has approved forming a Lead Task Force to investigate the issue and seek solutions. Adam London of the Kent County Health Department joined eightWest along with Dr. Ken Fawcett of Spectrum Health to talk more about this important topic.

The Lead Task Force includes more than a dozen community leaders, as well as health and housing specialists. They are being asked to identify the contributing environmental factors of lead-based exposure and illness in Kent County; investigate possible interventions (actions, policies, and programs designed to reduce lead-based exposure and illness); and make a formal report and recommendations to the community.

Several Kent County departments work closely with the City of Grand Rapids, the Healthy Homes Coalition, LINC Community Revitalization and the Rental Property Owners Association to respond to the high childhood lead poisoning levels in specific neighborhoods in Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Lead Poisoning Task Force will hold its next meeting on Wednesday February 15th at 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in Kent County Board of Commissioners’ Room (310) on the third floor of the county administration building at 300 Monroe Avenue NW. Grand Rapids. The task force is seeking input from the public.

