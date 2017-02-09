Man charged in billing scheme targeting Herman Miller

Related Coverage Worker accused of bilking Herman Miller out of $1.7 million

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coopersville man has been indicted for a scheme that cost Herman Miller more than $1.7 million.

Kevin John Grimm is charged with money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the furniture manufacturing company in an alleged plot with Herman Miller employee Jerry Akers.

Grimm is accused of creating KJ Gas Transportation, LLC to bill Herman Miller for $1,772,726 in natural gas he never delivered. The scheme ran from June 2010 to July 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Grimm is also accused of laundering the fraud proceeds by making a $155,000 payment on a 49-foot yacht in Florida in 2015.

Akers pleaded guilty in December to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud for his role in the scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Akers admitted to working with Grimm.

Akers is expected to be sentenced on May 1 in Kalamazoo.

