Meijer parodies Poison in Valentine’s commercial





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is taking a fun approach to its Valentine’s Day advertising, parodying the Poison’s ballad “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

A commercial from the staple grocery store features a Bret Michaels lookalike singing the song, which includes lyrics like “every toast has its jam” and “every hoagie has its ham.”

Meijer even mocked up a fake CD called “The Ultimate Grocery Store Love Song Collection.”

If you call the phone number listed at the end of the ad, a man’s voice encourages you to pick up chocolate, roses and candy hearts for a Valentine’s Day gift at Meijer.

