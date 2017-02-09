MI company offering coding boot camp in Grand Rapids





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan company is getting people ready for a new wave of technology jobs.

Estimates say that by 2020, there will be more than 1 million tech jobs available. Detroit-based Grand Circus, which was created four years ago, is hosting a 10-week coding boot camp to launch people into that workforce.

“We have an admissions process, but we believe that anybody can do this,” Grand Circus CEO and Co-founder Damien Rocchi said. “We’re looking for people who have an interest in technology and are prepared to work hard.”

He said that 92 percent Grand Circus students are working within 90 days of completing the course. He said those students work at more than 100 companies around the region, including many manufacturing and health industry companies.

“These companies are desperate for tech talent to grow, but they can’t find people to fill these rolls,” he said. “On the student side, the thing we’ve learned since we’ve been here is that there’s a really big population of people who want to get into tech … but they don’t want to go back to school for four years. So what we offer at Grand Circus and we’ve offered since Day One is a way to bridge the gap between those two groups.”

==Watch the full interview with Rocchi above.==

An information session about the boot camp is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Start Garden on Pearl Street NE in Grand Rapids. You can register for that information session online.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

