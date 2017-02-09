Poll: Crumbling infrastructure the top concern in MI

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Fixing Michigan’s crumbling infrastructure is the top problem facing the state, according to a new EPIC-MRA poll.

In a statewide survey of 600 voters, 31 percent said fixing Michigan’s roadways, water and sewer systems was the biggest issue facing the state. It was the top issue across all surveyed regions, income levels, age groups, education levels, gender, political parties and religious affiliations.

When breaking down the issue, 37 percent of surveyed voters were concerned about how the failing infrastructure can harm community drinking water systems. The second most common concern was the safety of roads and bridges, at 32 percent, followed by sewage spills contaminating lakes and rivers, at 13 percent.

Michigan must invest $4 billion more a year to fix its outdated and failing infrastructure, the 21st Century Infrastructure Commission recently concluded.

“The Flint water crisis and the Fraser sinkhole, followed by literally years if not decades of driving on some of the nation’s worst roads and bridges, have galvanized the attention of Michigan voters from all areas of the state and across nearly every demographic and geographic group that we measure as pollsters,” stated EPIC-MRA’s Bernie Porn. “While we may be more divided than ever before on many issues, there is broad agreement among all groups of voters that infrastructure is the single top problem facing Michigan.”

At 19 percent, improving quality of education was the second most common concern among surveyed voters, followed by improving the state economy and creating more jobs (13 percent) and controlling crime and drugs (10 percent.)

EPIC-MRA’s survey was conducted by phone between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2. The margin of error is plus or minus four percent.

