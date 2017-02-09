Amash hosting town hall meeting in Grand Rapids





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash sat down with 24 Hour News 8 for an interview before hosting a town hall meeting in Grand Rapids.

Amash, a Republican now in his fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, told 24 Hour News 8 that it’s important to hear from the constituents in his district about what issues are important to them.

It was standing-room only at City High Middle School in Grand Rapids for Amash’s town hall meeting. With the venue packed, dozens were turned away.

Amash is big on Twitter — and criticizing President Donald Trump’s use of the site.

“I think he should use it to get the message out about what he believes and give his opinions on various pieces of legislation out there and various policies. But too often he uses it for personal attacks, to put people down, to attack the other institutions of government, and I think that’s a bad idea. It undermines of system of government, it undermines our constitutional republic — we have a system of checks and balances. I just think he should use it for officials reasons. He can have fun with it, too, but don’t use it to put other people down and attack people personally,” Amash said.

Amash also discussed legislation he’s co-sponsoring to eliminate the federal Department of Education — despite showing support for newly-confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. The congressman says it’s a piece of legislation he has supported since well before DeVos was nominated and that it just happened to be introduced on the same day of her confirmation. He said he wants to see power given back to the teachers and parents in public schools.

