Southland Auto Wash sells to national chain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Owned by the same local family for decades, Southland Auto Wash has been sold to a national chain.

Southland sold all of its locations to Mister Carwash, a company based in Tucson, Arizona. The deal was finalized Wednesday.

The first of what would become the Southland Auto Wash business was known as the Kwik Carwash in 1950. It was located at the corner of Sheldon Avenue and Oakes Street in downtown Grand Rapids, according to Southland’s website.

Currently Southland operates six locations, all of which are in metro Grand Rapids. That includes the original wash to operate under the Southland name on 28th Street in Wyoming.

Two other Southland locations operate on 28th Street in Grand Rapids — one near Eastern Avenue and the other near Woodland Mall.

The newest location was recently opened on Kalamazoo Avenue near M-6. Other locations are located on Leonard Street NW and Alpine Avenue NW.

Mister Carwash markets itself as the “fastest growing” car wash company in the United States.

The Southland locations will retain their names for a few months, but will eventually become known as Mister Carwash.

Southland executives said the company’s some 100 employees would keep their jobs.

