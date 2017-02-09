State shuts down unlicensed Wyoming auto repair shop





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan auto supply shop has shut down Thursday thanks to some swift action by the Secretary of State.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson’s office says Blackwood Auto Repair in Wyoming had uncertified mechanics working on vehicles.

The auto repair shop located on Godfrey Avenue has been the center of a number complaints. Those complaints prompted a compliance inspection by SOS investigators.

Investigators found the shop also didn’t have a consumer information sign posted. The sign shows customers of their basic rights under the Motor Vehicle Service and Repair Act like their rights on written estimates and final invoices. The auto repair shop also provided customers with improper invoices.

Blackwood Auto Repair will have to fix the problems before the Secretary of State will allow them to open again.

There are simple steps you can take to protect yourself:

Before you drop off your vehicle at a repair shop, search the shop’s walls for a business license and mechanics’ certifications. Licensed shops should have both on display.



Check the Secretary of State’s website to make sure a business is licensed.



Check with the Better Business Bureau to see if the facility has had previous complaints and how they were handled.

Consumers who have a complaint against Blackwood Auto Repair in Wyoming should call the Office of Investigative Services Automotive Complaint Line at 888.767.6424.

