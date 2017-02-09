Still time to join the 68 Day Challenge





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Want to kick an old habit, get back on the workout routine or reach a new goal? It’s not too late to join the 68 Day Challenge movement.

What started as an inspirational idea within Art Van Furniture has now grown into a movement across Michigan.

The new year is more than a month past, but it’s never too late to work on a new you. The 68 Day Challenge is a free resource and tool to help coach and motivate to a better you.

Why 68 Days you might ask? 68 days is the roughly the first 20% of the year. If you create good habits in the first 20% of the year, it will help keep you on track for the rest of the year.

Visit 68DayChallenge.com to download the free resource to get you on a path to success.

Helping people in West Michigan create a better home and better life is goal of Art Van Furniture. That’s why they are a proud partner of Connecting with Community.

Find out how Art Van Furniture is Connecting with Community and ways you can get involved in your community.

