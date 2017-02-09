Trump administration delays listing bumblebee as endangered

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday delayed what would be the first endangered designation for a bee species in the continental U.S., one day before it was to take effect.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service adopted a rule Jan. 11 extending federal protection to the rusty patched bumblebee, one of many types of bees that play a vital role in pollinating crops and wild plants. It once was common across the East Coast and much of the Midwest but its numbers have plummeted since the late 1990s.

Federal law requires a 30-day waiting period before most new regulations become effective. The addition of the bumblebee to the endangered species list was scheduled for Friday.

But in a Federal Register notice, the service announced a postponement until March 21 in keeping with a Trump administration order issued Jan. 20. It imposed a 60-day freeze on regulations that had been published in the register but hadn’t taken effect. The delay, according to the White House, was for the purpose of “reviewing questions of fact, law and policy they raise.”

With President Donald Trump pledging to cut back on federal regulations, environmentalists said they feared the bumblebee protection might be doomed.

“The Trump administration has put the rusty patched bumblebee back on the path to extinction,” said Rebecca Riley, senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council. “This bee is one of the most critically endangered species in the country and we can save it – but not if the White House stands in the way.”

The U.S. Department of Interior, which includes the Fish and Wildlife Service, “is working to review this regulation as expeditiously as possible and expects to issue further guidance on the effective date of the listing shortly,” spokeswoman Heather Swift told The Associated Press in an email.

She did not say whether a decision had been made about whether the listing would go forward.

The rusty patched bumblebee has disappeared from about 90 percent of its range in the past 20 years. Scientists say disease, pesticide exposure, habitat loss and climate change are among possible causes. It’s among a number of bee species that have suffered steep population declines — along with monarch butterflies, another key pollinator.

The American Farm Bureau Federation opposed listing the bumblebee as endangered, saying it could lead to costly limits on land or chemical use.

Endangered species in West Michigan View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Karner blue butterfly lives in pine barrens and oak savannas on sandy soils containing wild lupines, which is the only known food plant for its larvae. The silvery blue, postage stamp-size butterfly Endangered in 11 counties, including Allegan, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, and Newaygo counties. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) One of the world’s rarest butterflies, Mitchell’s satyr is found only in Michigan and Indiana, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. It lives in wetlands with calcium carbonate-rich soils which are fed by carbonate-rich water from seeps and springs. This insect is endangered in nine counties including Barry, Cass, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties. Endangered in seven counties, including Ionia and Kent, the snuffbox mussel was found in the Grand River at Riverside Park, slowing Grand Rapids Whitewater’s plans to restore the rapids. (Grand Rapids Whitewater via Facebook) The piping plover lives on beaches along the Great Lakes shoreline. This bird is endangered in 17 counties, including Berrrien and Muskegon counties. The piping plover also has a designated critical habitat from Muskegon County. (Elizabeth Truskowski/New York Department of Environmental Conservation via AP, File) The Indiana bat hibernates in caves and mines, but thrives with wood-lined streams in the summer. The bat is endangered in 41 counties including Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) In this August 2015 photo provided by The Xerces Society, a rusty patched bumblebee collects pollen from a flower in Madison, Wis. (Rich Hatfield/The Xerces Society via AP)

